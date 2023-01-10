The Junction was put together by co-founders Tyler Hickman (left) and Tyler Mainville. Fellow co-founder Nicholas Balassone is not pictured.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After being closed for several months, the former Green Dot Stables location is back open but with a new twist.

The slider bar is now half restaurant and bar, half entertainment venue known as The Junction.

The Junction operates out of the same building at 410 S. Clippert Street and is open Wednesday-Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The menu features much of the same food as Green Dot Stables, and there will be several live music acts and other shows and events regularly booked for late night entertainment.

While The Junction has regular hours where people can come in and eat and drink beer, co-founder Tyler Mainville said The Junction is about much more than just food.

“I’m pursuing more of a bar with entertainment that happens to have food, as opposed to just going after the restaurant crowd,” Mainville said.

Mainville said he was able to apply some of his experience from bar management and hospitality at other clubs, such as Omar’s and The Radisson in downtown Lansing.

“We negotiated logistics; it was a lot to put this place together. We’re still partially on Green Dot Stables’ supply line, but a lot of stuff we had to start from scratch,” Mainville said.

Green Dot Stable’s owners were originally interested in a complete sale of the restaurant, but Mainville and The Junction’s other co-founders, Kyle Hickman, and Nicholas Balassone, were able to negotiate a 50-50 ownership deal, which included taking over management.

Mainville and Kyle Hickman have many years of experience when it comes putting on live concerts, booking live music in Greater Lansing for more than 10 years.

The pair worked as promoters with the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, which occupied The Junction’s space on Clippert Street from 2005 until 2016. The building actually has a long history of live events, housing venues with different owners across several decades.

Overhauling Green Dot Stables to operate as The Junction required a lot of hard work. Indoor renovations and upgrades included the building of a stage, and installation of several new light fixtures to give the former restaurant more of a night club feel.

“Kyle and I have been putting people on a stage in this town for probably 10 years now. It kind of all came full circle when one of the DJs that we used to work with back in the day became our sound guy,” Mainville said.

To keep up with The Junction and its special events and theme nights, you can follow its Facebook page. The food menu is also available on Uber Eats and Grub Hub.