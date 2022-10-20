LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Green Dot Stables is set to re-open on Oct. 27, but this time featuring “The Junction.”

The Junction is an entertainment venue that will host live music, club nights as well as national touring acts.

As for Green Dot Stables, it will continue to serve its menu of sliders, fries, brews and cocktails.

For its opening weekend, The Junction will host College night on Oct. 27, and a “Hallowqueen” drag show on Oct. 29.

“Our menu at the Junction will be streamlined and accessible from a QR code by phone so guests can continue to enjoy the entertainment,” said Green Dot Stables owner Jacques Driscoll. “It’s the same delicious food but with a focus on the nightlife.”

Both shows are 18+, will feature live entertainment, DJs and dancing from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.