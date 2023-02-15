GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (WLNS) – In Grosse Pointe, friends and family gathered at Saint Paul Catholic Church to remember Brian Fraser, who was a junior at MSU and Arielle Anderson, who was a sophomore.

Fraser was the president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and friends say he was a leader with a great sense of humor.

Anderson, the youngest victim, was going to school to become a pediatrician.

During the ceremonies, people prayed for those in mourning to find peace.

“Not letting the darkness of despair, and certainly resentment, after something like this get the better part of their spirit. If they can remember that, I think it’s gonna it’s gonna serve them well in the days to come,” said Father Tom Lowinski.