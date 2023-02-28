LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of advocates from around the state are gathering in Lansing Tuesday to push for legislation to allow immigrants to get drivers licenses, regardless of immigration status.

The initiative is being put together by “Strangers No Longer,” a group of Catholics throughout the state with an effort to support immigrants and refugees.

It all started around 9 a.m. Tuesday, and a huge group of people has split up to meet with each of their legislators in hopes to achieve one common goal.

Advocates say there are more than 100,000 people who live here, raise children here, and pay taxes here, who don’t have access to a drivers license or a state ID. They add that without it, it’s hard to do basic everyday tasks, like drive to work, take children to school, or even go to the grocery store.

In Michigan, people were eligible for these forms of identification until 2008, when it was taken away from them.

Although there’s been bills introduced to help reinstate the eligibility, nothing’s been passed yet.

Organizers say they’re looking to change that.

“It’s very important because we have thousands and thousands of people contributing to our economy, working in our restaurants and in our fields, in our hotels, who cannot drive legally,” said Rich Faba, advocacy chair for Strangers No Longer. “Yet, we want them to support our economy and pay taxes in our economy.”

The advocates say they aren’t done yet. They’re still planning on meeting with other legislators throughout the day to try and get this initiative heard by legislators.