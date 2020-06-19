Basketball players and coaches dribble for justice and unity

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of basketball players and coaches came together on Friday to dribble for justice and unity.

Coach Chad Wilkerson organized the event and said with everything going on in the world, basketball has a way of bringing communities together.

The group came together at Adado Riverfront Park in downtown Lansing and everyone was asked to have a basketball in hand.

They marched from the park to the Capitol building while dribbling and once they have arrived they took a knee.

For nine minutes, the group dibbled in honor of George Floyd. Floyd was killed after a police officer kneeled on his neck for about that same amount of time.

Wilkerson said he organized this event to show that hate will not divide them.

Organizer Chad Wilkerson said, “We weren’t realizing as coaches that what we were teaching in the gym or on the field that it was eliminating the color line as well as the economic line between communities. So you have kids from, they probably wouldn’t have never crossed each other if it wasn’t for team sports.”

Players came from all over Michigan including Grand Rapids, Lansing, Howell, Holt, and Grand Ledge to march Friday.