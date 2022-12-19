EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While students at Michigan State are out for Christmas break, the Board of Trustees is hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of the school’s former president Lou Anna K. Simon, who resigned amid the Larry Nasar scandal.

The ceremony started at the Breslin Center at 12 p.m. and protestors have met up outside the basketball stadium to show their disapproval, with one person even writing in chalk on the sidewalk ‘Simon Knew.’

Protestors draw ‘Simon Knew’ outside Breslin Center

The portrait of Simon was included in her 2019 retirement agreement, but many people have called in to question why they are holding a ceremony for the honor.

As the protest on Monday shows, many who are aware of Simon’s controversial history with the Larry Nassar case are not happy.

The ceremony was originally supposed to take place at the Cowles House on MSU’s campus, but once invites were sent out, it was moved to the Breslin Center to accommodate capacity limits.

So who is attending? MSU’s interim president Teresa Woodruff confirmed she will be at the event, along with Simon herself and other trustee members.

Simon was charged in November of 2018 with several counts of lying to a peace officer in the Larry Nassar case, but those charges were dropped back in May of 2020.

We will keep you posted on-air and online as we follow the latest happenings of this ceremony.