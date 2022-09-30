LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Several groups including the Human Rights Campaign and the leadership conference on Civil and Human Rights organized the Defend the Future Rally at the Michigan capitol as a call to action for young voters.

Organizers say that with all that’s going on in our world today, from the fight for abortion rights to the January 6th insurrection.

They rallied to fight back against countless attacks on the lgbt+ community, minorities and reproductive freedom. Volunteers from the March for Our Lives group were there getting young people registered to vote.

Organizers say this rally was a part of a nationwide voting tour to encourage young people to not only vote but to also vote for their values.

The founder of March of Our Lives says the vote of a young person matters a great deal.