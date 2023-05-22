LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing has received a whopping $175,000 grant for it’s Grow Lansing program, which aims to dismantle food deserts while teaching sustainability and healthy eating.

The city won the 2023 Childhood Obesity Prevention & Environmental Health and Sustainability grant program from the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) and American Beverage.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor accepted the award at the USCM winter meeting on May 18.

“When kids go to school or go to a community garden and get some seeds, plant them, water and make sure that things grow and then eat it, they understand that there’s a sustainability aspect,” said Schor.

Lansing is one of eight cities that received awards from USCM and American Beverage this year.

“Grow Lansing’s mission to provide residents with the knowledge and resources to increase access and availability of fresh food options is something we proudly support,” said Derek Bajema, president and CEO of the Michigan Soft Drink Association.

The awards are given through American Beverage’s foundation American Beverage for a Healthy America (ABFHA), as part of a public-private partnership between the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the American Beverage Foundation.