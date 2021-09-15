Guide to getting around Grand Rapids during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize, the massive art competition in Grand Rapids, is back after a two-year hiatus.

In that time, a lot has changed when it comes to your mobility options in downtown Grand Rapids.

You can stay up to date with everything transportation in Grand Rapids by following the city’s new GR Transportation Facebook page.

Here is a list of the many ways you can get around Grand Rapids during ArtPrize, which runs through Oct. 3:

SCOOTER AND BIKE SHARE OPTIONS

The city has partnered with Spin and Lime to bring hundreds of electric-assist bicycles and e-scooters to downtown Grand Rapids.

To use the scooters and bicycles you need to download the Lime or Spin apps. For both Lime and Spin, rides are $1 to unlock then 25 cents per minute.

Both the bicycles and e-scooters are meant to be ridden in the bike lanes and not on the sidewalks. Riders must wear a helmet.

When you have reached your destination, riders must park in designated parking zones.

SELF-DRIVING SHUTTLES

The May Mobility on-demand autonomous shuttles are another new option for those visiting downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize.

The shuttles are self-driving but there is a fleet attendant who sits behind the wheel for every ride.

The free shuttles follow the DASH West Route. You can request a ride within the designated service area by download the May Mobility app for both Android and iOS devices.

The Lexus RX 450h shuttles can seat up to five people. There is also a wheelchair-accessible shuttle.

The shuttles are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information about the self-driving shuttles can be found online.

DASH: DOWNTOWN AREA SHUTTLE

A free option for visitors to get around downtown is the city’s Downtown Area Shuttle. There are two DASH routes that run every 15 minutes: DASH West and DASH North.

The DASH West route encompasses Grand Rapids’ West Side, Monroe Center and Heartside neighborhoods. It includes stops at the YMCA, Kendall College of Art & Design, Van Andel Arena and Bridge Street Market.

DASH North covers the Creston, City Center and Medical Mile areas. It includes stops at DeVos Place, Downtown Market, Founders Brewing Co. and Belknap Park.

If you are looking for a place to leave your vehicle while you’re downtown, parking at one of the DASH lots is $2. DASH Area 7 is located at 301 Mt. Vernon Avenue NW and DASH Area 9 is located at 250 Seward Avenue NW.

The DASH runs from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Riders are required to wear a mask while on all public transit.

More information about DASH shuttles can be found online.

RIDE THE RAPID

Another option to get around the Grand Rapids area is by riding one of The Rapid buses.

Maneuvering the bus system may seem daunting but there are two useful apps to help you plan your trip on Grand Rapids transit.

The Rapid’s myStop app and the Transit app show real-time bus schedules, bus tracking and trip planning. The myStop app is available on Android and iOS as well as on a computer. The Transit app is also available for download in Google Play and App Store.

A single ride of an adult is $1.75 and $1.25 for children. Tickets can be purchased on the bus with cash and online.

If you’re visiting out of town, there are several park-and-ride lots available.

Riders are required to wear a mask while on all public transit.

More information on how to ride The Rapid can be found online.

PARKING OPTIONS IN GRAND RAPIDS

There are several parking ramps around downtown as well as the cheaper surface lots on the West Side. The city has an interactive visitor parking map to help you find a parking spot.

Ellis Parking also operates several parking lots and ramps throughout the city.

If you find street parking, you can pay the parking meter with cash, credit card or the Motu app. It’s available to download on Android and iOS devices. You can also use the web app.

It may be more challenging to find an open meter because there are fewer than in years past due to some of the social zones.