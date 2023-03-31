MASON. Mich. (WLNS) — Friday is the first day of the 2023 Lansing/Mason Gun and Knife show, where hundreds of firearms and knives are on display and up for sale.

Gun show attendees shared their thoughts on gun safety laws in the U.S. and Michigan.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have already been 131 mass shootings in the nation.

The shootings continue to send many communities into mourning and have brought about repeated calls for gun reform.

Some at the gun and knife show said new state laws will not stop the violence, adding that they infringe on Second Amendment rights.

“Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” said attendee Brad Wireman. “Common sense let’s be honest gun laws don’t stop criminals.”

Others said these new laws are a step in the right direction.

“I think there’s a big need right now for training and education on safety,” said attendee Ed Hook. “I’m safe at home and I think a lot of responsible gun owners are doing a lot of the things that they’re asking.”

The gun show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.