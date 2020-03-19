Gun sales spike amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic people have been stocking up on groceries, but toilet paper isn’t the only thing disappearing from store shelves.

Across Mid-Michigan gun shop owners are seeing an uptick in sales since the pandemic and this includes the owner of Men of Arms in Charlotte.

Men of Arms Owner Joshua Ramey said once people start seeing stores get wiped out, that’s when you see people get concerned about personal safety.

He is now seeing more people who didn’t grow up with guns or aren’t familiar with guns, but they want to protect themselves and their homes.

For those who do have guns, he said they’re stocking up on ammunition.

“Does the everyday public really need one? Well that’s up to you to decide,” said Ramey. “That’s not up to me or anybody else to decided it’s your personal preference. I just prefer the proper tool for the situation.”