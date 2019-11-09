Guns, money and drugs seized in Jackson bust

The public can attend Veterans Day events at national cemeteries located throughout the U.S. from Nov. 8-11. Visitors can choose from the 41 different cemeteries who will host events.

Two Michigan events are both on Monday, November 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery and Great Lakes National Cemetery.

The National Veterans Day Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery is at the same date and time as the Michigan events. That ceremony will be streaming live on the VA Facebook Page.

Three cemeteries in Florida have events Nov. 8, one cemetery in Louisiana has an event Nov. 9, five host events Nov. 10, and the remainder are Veterans Day.

“These ceremonies are a tribute to all the great Americans who have served our nation,” said Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves, an Air Force and Navy Veteran. “We are honored to host guests at cemeteries across the country and encourage visitors to join us for these ceremonies.”