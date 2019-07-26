Gus Macker Basketball Tournament happening in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Gus Macker Basketball Tournament is back for the weekend.

The basketball courts take over Jackson street and Michigan avenue over the weekend and there will be hundreds of 3 on 3 basketball games.

The festivities kick off Friday at 6:00 p.m. for the special heroes tournament with local officers.

All weekend there will be food, music and plenty of places to shop.

This even brings in thousands of people to the community.

Several streets are now closed to traffic for the upcoming Basketball Tournament.

Michigan Ave from Blackstone to Mechanic, Jackson Street from Pearl to Cortland, and Hayes Court all are shutdown until Sunday evening.