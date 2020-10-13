Habitat for Humanity Capital Region breaking ground on new Habitat Home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Habitat for Humanity Capital Region has some exciting news. The organization will be having a groundbreaking for a new home build at 1417 E. North Street in Lansing this Thursday, October 15 at 9:00 in the morning.

There will also be a blessing of the site, and an introduction of the homebuyer, Lonetta, to the Habitat Capital Region partners in attendance. This formality indicates the start of construction on Lonetta’s home and the realization of her dream of homeownership for herself and her children.

“We are honored to be on this journey with Lonetta as she moves closer to the future she has worked to create for herself and her family,” said Habitat Capital Region Homeowner Services Director, Talonda Mulgrew.

Habitat houses are not free. Homebuyers create a permanent solution to their housing struggles; they help build their own homes alongside volunteers and purchase their homes from Habitat Capital Region with affordable mortgage payments set at about 30% of their monthly income.

Habitat Capital Region is on schedule to complete and close on three homes for their Homeownership Program this fiscal year. There are currently five approved homebuyers waiting for their opportunity to purchase an affordable home in the capital region. Visit www.habitatcr.org for more information about Habitat Capital Region programs and for the many ways you can support more people like Lonetta achieve the strength, stability, and independence that homeownership brings.