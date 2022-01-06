Habitat For Humanity Capital Region president to step down

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Vicki Hamilton-Allen, President and CEO of the Habitat Capital Region will be stepping down after a seven year run at the helm.

She is leaving at a time when the organization is strong and growing, Habitat for Humanity said.

Hamilton-Allen will officially finish her tenure on Feb. 4.

Habitat for Humanity is currently searching for her successor.

“The organization is at the most robust and sustainable point now than any other point during my tenure. I am very proud to have lead the reinventing of Habitat Capital Region and I am very much looking forward to watching its continued positive impact in our community,” she said in a press release.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and Habitat Capital Region staff, we want to thank Vicki for her many years of dedication to this organization and to the people it has served under her leadership. Vicki’s tireless drive to build a better world has touched the lives of many in the Capital Region and she will be greatly missed,” Habitat said.