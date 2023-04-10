EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Wharton Center will be hosting a variety of shows this upcoming season, including Hairspray and Mamma Mia!, among others.

The venue announced the season line-up Monday.

The Wharton Center will be offering a variety of performances starting on Oct. 3 with To Kill a Mockingbird, which is Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Hairspray is coming to the stage at the end of November, featuring songs like “You Can’t Stop the Beat” and “Welcome to the 60’s.”

Hairspray will be followed by Mamma Mia! in January.

The musical is set on a Greek island paradise, a stark contrast from January in East Lansing.

Other shows like Funny Girl will arrive in February and Moulin Rouge! in April 2024.

Lastly, Six, the musical will take the stage in May.

Not only are there going to be new shows on stage, but there will also be some changes made behind the scenes, including early access to lineups, and the opportunity to apply for a full season Broadway pass.