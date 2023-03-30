DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — Happy Feet Pet Rescue’s ‘Egg hunt’ is right around the corner, and this rescue is looking for ‘paw-ticipants.’

This day will have you searching for special eggs, interacting with your special pet, and maybe even searching for that special dog to bring home.

Volunteers with the rescue said all of the eggs will be stuffed with delicious dog treats & prizes, and each hunt will include one ‘golden ticket’ hidden inside that can be redeemed for a giant Easter basket filled with toys, treats, and a gift card to Soldan’s.

There will also be a professional photographer to capture those special moments with adopters and their furry friends, and food vendors for human and dog cravings

Amy Grasso, volunteer at Happy Feet, said this event is going to be fun.

“Who doesn’t want fun stuff for their dogs?” Grasso said.

Grasso said they will have a few adoptable pets at the event on Saturday, and one of those animals is named ‘Dottie.’ She has to get her leg amputated, which Grasso said will cost around $1,500.

The event is all donation based, so these types of things help animals in need afford care.

“We’re hoping to get some exposure for the rescues, we’ll have our adoptable animals there, we will have puppies there if anybody is looking to add a furry family member,” Grasso said.

Now, a lot of dogs that have been adopted with the rescue come back to these events.

Grasso said she likes to see them thriving in their new homes.

If you’re looking to adopt, Grasso said to do so by going on their website. To attend, click the link below.

Grasso said they will have adoption coordinators at the event where they can do a screening on Saturday as well.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2p.m. at Soldan’s Pet Supplies in Dewitt.