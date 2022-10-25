LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Colleagues of Stephanie Livingston know that she always puts her students’ needs first.

The Haslett High School interventionist recently won the Michigan Lottery’s Excellence in Education Award.

A fellow teammate of Livingston nominated her for the award, saying that she checks in with kids who are struggling, helps students get eyeglasses and makes sure kids have enough food for the day.

“A book wouldn’t be enough space to share all the good she has done for kids,” Livingston’s nominator said.

With the Excellence in Education award, Livingston received a plaque, a $1,500 cash prize, and a $500 grant to either her classroom, her school or the school district.

For Livingston, the impact teachers have is what has kept her in education for 24 years.

“Service to the greater good is an important value for me, so any career I chose had to include something I believed would help make a better world,” said Livingston. “The relationships we build to support our students as they grow as thinkers and doers and the confidence we can instill, so that they can create the lives they choose once they leave us make teaching rewarding.”

Livingston is a Michigan State University alum, where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree. She carries an additional master’s degree from Wayne State University.