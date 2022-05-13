HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – Last season, the Haslett boys lacrosse team saw its rival Okemos claim the CAAC championship.

That served as motivation for a Vikings team that features 15 seniors and is ranked No. 3 in Division 2. Haslett founded itself back in the conference title game with a chance to claim its first CAAC title since 2019 and improve to 15-0 on the season.

The Vikings were taking on Grand Ledge and took care of business by winning 9-6. Nate Polston, Dylan Sims, and Tyler Littleton each scored two goals for Haslett.

Highlights from the title game above.