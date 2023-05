A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the grand opening of Tadpole Beach on Thursday.

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The northern Lake Lansing Park opened up a new disc golf course on Thursday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the park’s main shelter in Haslett at around 10:30 a.m.

The 18-hole course is called Tadpole Beach, and is open to disc golfers of all skill levels. It was designed by park ranger Zach Shafer, who also helped build the course.

The project was an effort involving the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, Park Commissioners and Ingham County Parks.