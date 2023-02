HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — A driver went off the road and hit a power pole in Haslett on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Meridian Township Police, the crash occurred on Marsh Road just before 6 a.m.

The driver was not seriously injured, but the utility pole was destroyed.

Consumers Energy was at the crash site for hours working.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Marsh Rd. was still shut down.

Officials have not said if the driver will be ticketed for the crash.