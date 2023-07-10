HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – When the high school football season kicks off in less than two months, two names the 6 Sports team will be saying a lot on the Dean Trailways 5th Quarter is Nakai and Kory Amachree.

With Nakai getting ready and his senior season and Kory set to be a sophomore, the standout brothers have had an offseason to remember as they get ready for their final year of playing high school football together.

From the opening kickoff of the season last year, Nakai let it be known he was going to be a problem. His first of 21 touchdowns came in Michigan Stadium versus DeWitt.

The first one to celebrate with him in the endzone was Kory, who scored four touchdowns as a freshman last season for the Vikings.

“Football is both our main focus. So, for something like that to happen and then you get to celebrate with your family, your brother, you can’t beat it,” Nakai said when 6 Sports caught up with the brothers.

Kory added, “It’s really a different feeling when it’s your brother because we really just came up from the sandbox days.”

From those sandbox days to celebrating touchdowns at the varsity level, the two have turned themselves into some of the state’s top recruits. It’s why both have received their first of many, Division 1 college football offers this offseason.

As of July 9, Nakai has 22 D1 offers and Kory has nine D1 offers.

“He started getting his D1 offers, he started getting better, so I just always wanted to catch up to that,” Kory said. “I always wanted to be as good as he was.”

Nakai gave high praise to his younger brother, who still has three years of high school football remaining and said, “I think he is going be a five-star.”

“I always knew it would happen. From the start, you know, right when we started working out, he always had this hard work ethic. Whatever I did, he wanted to do it but better. So, it’s just crazy to watch it really happen. Like that’s my brother right here.”

While hard work has led to their success, they do have Division 1 football in their blood. Their father, Opuene, played running back at Michigan State.

“When we were playing flag football, we were both kids, my dad was showing us (his high school highlights) on his little VHS tape,” Nakai said. “I was like, ‘Dang. That’s crazy because he was just scoring left and right.’ We were like, ‘Alright, we can do that too.'”

The offers didn’t just happen due to luck. The two are always working out. Two times a day, six days a week with the seventh day being focused on hip flexor exercises.

“Knowing that you can get better every day and knowing you can always push past what you put yourself through is something that I just find great joy in,” Nakai said.

Kory said. “There’s always an end goal, like where you want to be at, so whatever you got to do to get there is what you got to do. And that’s working out for us.”

When they work out, whether it’s weight training or speed training, they are always pushing one another.

“One time we went on the field, and we started just doing sprints after our workout,” Nakai said. “He was like, ‘Alight, I’m going to do one more’. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do one more’.

Haslett’s (@hhs_football1) Nakai and Kory Amachree on the field pregame for their unofficial visit to MSU! @WLNS pic.twitter.com/HeKUj1jVRJ — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) September 2, 2022

“Then we just kept going, kept going for like 15 minutes, and we both just gassed.”

“Whether it’s getting offers or taking visits to schools such as Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, they always remember what truly got them here.

“Faith is our number one priority,” Kory said. “We got to keep God first because at the end of the day, he’s what got us here and he’s what’s going to keep us pushing forward.”