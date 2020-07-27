Have you recovered from COVID-19? If so, the American Red Cross wants you to donate plasma

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the American Red Cross is asking people who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma.

The convalescent plasma will be used in research labs, along with transfusions for patients battling the virus.

Dr. Barry Siegfried, the medical director for the American Red Cross Michigan region says the treatment has not been verified yet, but the FDA calls preliminary trials “promising”.

There are several studies using this method of treatment and demand is far outreaching supply, so as an extra incentive the ARC is giving away five dollar Amazon gift cards if you donate Aug. 1st- Sept. 3rd. If you donate by Aug. 31st you are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.

To qualify, donors must be 17yr. or older, weigh at least 110lbs, be healthy, have a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, and be without symptoms of the virus for at least 14 days. If you are already a donor, wait 28 days before donating again.

Dr. Siegfried says because of restrictions and a limited amount of resources, the donating process could take 1-2 weeks.

