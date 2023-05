Deshawn Thomas is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 140 pounds.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Lansing are looking for 16-year-old Deshawn Thomas.

Thomas is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Lansing police have not said when or where he was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.