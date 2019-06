In Jackson County the Napoleon Township Police are asking to help finding a man they say is a suspect in a retail fraud that took place Wednesday.

Police there say they got a report of the fraud at the B & B Hardware.

Security cameras captured photos of the man police say is the suspect.

A photo of his truck was also taken.

Investigators, in the department’s Facebook page, say if you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, please contact the department at 517-536-4487.