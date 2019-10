Take a good look at the photo from the 12th District Court in Jackson.

Do you remember seeing someone with tattoos like this recently?

Police are looking for Woody Myrick, 26, for eight different warrants.

He’s wanted for assault and battery, DWLS, fail to appear and contempt of court.

If you have any information that would help police find this man, please contact the 12th District Court Warrant Office at 517-240-0559.