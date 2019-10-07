Have you seen this person?

LANSING — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to track down the following person who has stolen merchandise.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says the man is responsible for stealing more than $1,000 worth of product from the Superior Saw in Mason, MI.

If you recognize this individual, please contact ICSO Deputy Torok at (517)-676-8444 (extension 1940).

A previous version of this story said the man is responsible for stealing more than $1,000 worth of product. It has been updated to read: The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says the man is responsible …