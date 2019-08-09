Health Department confirms swine flu at Jackson County Fair

Lawmakers around the country are also talking about gun control, including Michigan Senator Gary Peters.

"36,000 people every year die of gun violence, today one hundred people will die of gun violence" said Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

What happened in Texas and Ohio is a reminder of what needs to be done.

"I am a gun owner, I believe in the 2nd amendment. But we can do things like comprehensive background checks." Peters added.

According to Senator Peters, the first step is doing those background checks; which he says can save lives.

"As a member of the U.S. Senate there are very few issues that I deal with where you have 90% of the american people thinking this is something we should do." Said Peters.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said senate could look at assault weapons ban and background checks.

Senator Peters says, he hopes he follows through.

"I suspect the reason he is doing it, because of public pressure. It is very important the public continues to put pressure on leader McConnell and the senate republicans to bring this up for senate action. After back to back tragedies in such a short amount of time. If that does not get action I don't know what will." said Peters.

If Senators do plan to act on gun control, they won't be able to pass anything until they reconvene in September.

Majority leader Mitch McConnell has shown no signs of bringing them back early for a vote.