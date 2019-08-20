Health Officials: Know the Weed Facts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan Civil Rights Commission today announced that Director Agustin Arbulu has taken a leave of absence from his position as Director of the Department of Civil Rights.

Commission Chair Alma Wheeler Smith has asked Mary Engelman, Director of the Michigan Women’s Commission and current Deputy Director of MDCR, to assume duties as Acting Director of MDCR.

Engelman was appointed to lead the MWC by Governor Snyder in November of 2016 and named Deputy Director of MDCR in February of 2018.

“I’m confident Mary will do an exemplary job of leading the Department and guiding our efforts to refocus on the many civil rights challenges that face us,” said Alma Wheeler Smith, Chair of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

Earlier this month many officials called for Arbulu to step down from the position after he made controversial comments about women.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.