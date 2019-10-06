Health officials to spray for EEE in 9 counties

JACKSON, MICH. (WLNS) — State officials will be out again on Saturday night to try and take out the potentially deadly mosquitoes carrying eastern equine encephalitis.

Officials with the State Department of Health and Human Services have been scrambling to try and stop the spread of EEE.

The mosquito-borne disease has killed four people in west Michigan including a man from battle creek earlier this week. EEE has also sickened animals across the state.

Here’s a look at some of the counties in our area the state is spraying if the weather cooperates. Jackson, Calhoun, Livingston and Washtenaw counties will be among the nine being treated for the mosquitoes.

The planes they’re spraying the insecticides from will take off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night and will go until 4:30 a.m.

This comes on the heels of another new case being confirmed in an animal. State officials tell us this latest one was found in a horse in St. Joseph county.

Health experts are reminding you to wear long sleeved shirts and long pants and use insect repellent when you’re outside.