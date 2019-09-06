Healthcare workers training to spot human trafficking

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Healthcare workers are coming together from a across the state to get a handle on a growing issue. They are being trained to spot human trafficking and victims.

Mental Health Counselor Association Executive director Jim Blundo said, “A friend of mine who was at a show with his daughter, 5-year-old daughter, somebody tried to take her. It was a human trafficking person and luckily they were able to stop the action.”

Not everyone is this fortunate.

“So they stripped me naked, stood me in the middle of a the bed and started to beat me with pool sticks and they beat me, and they beat me,” said Human Trafficking Survivor Joyce Haskett.

She took matters into her own hands to escape this horror, but it landed her behind bars.

“The first night I was in jail, that was the best sleep I had had in I don’t know when,” Haskett said.

In response to the rise in human trafficking cases reported around the state, Michigan now requires all counseling professionals to receive training on the topic.

Blundo said, “We’ve had over 3,000 people go through this training.”

The training happened Friday at Ele’s Place in Lansing and the workshop has been done across the state for 3 1/2 years,”Making sure that health professionals know exactly how to handle that kind of situation and the crisis, the counseling,” Blundo said.

This includes professionals in the counseling, health care, and social work fields. They went over how they can inform others about human trafficking because the police and the courts, they have connections in hospitals.

The goal is to prevent this from happening across the state and to make sure all communities are aware.