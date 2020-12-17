Hearing held to examine claims of election fraud

There have been weeks of election fraud accusations stemming from President Trump’s supporters. The Senate homeland security committee held a hearing to examine those accusations.

Our Washington D.C. Correspondent Raquel Martin is here for you now with the latest.

More republicans are starting to acknowledge Joe Biden as the next president, but the Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he’s not ready to sweep this election under the rug and said, “fraudulent voting did occur.”

At a Senate Homeland Security hearing Wednesday, Johnson insisted human and voting machine errors led to miscounts.

Johnson said, “these irregularities raise legitimate concerns and they do need to be taken seriously.”

Attorneys leading the president’s re-election fight in Nevada and Wisconsin backed Johnson’s claims.

Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters said the debate is over, “The statements made have all been rejected in the court of law.”

Peters slammed Johnson for advancing what he calls dangerous misinformation and, “This hearing gives a platform to conspiracies and lies and has no place in the US Senate.”