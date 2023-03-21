CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Tuesday is the start of a preliminary hearing in the case of a Bath Township hunter found dead in 2018 and a ‘Pack The Court House’ event is scheduled at the Clinton County Courthouse.

It all relates back to Chong Yang, who was hunting in the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018, when he was shot in the head and killed.

Prosecutors at Tuesday’s hearing believe Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, killed Yang while hunting and stole Yang’s headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.

This story has captured the attention of the community for years, so it’s no surprise the following is continuing in the court house.

This case has also sparked the conversation around bringing awareness to hunting safety, as stated on the Facebook page dedicated to justice for their father.

#OrangeJusticeFamily said they continue to look forward to everyone’s support, and for those who are unable to be present at the courthouse, a YouTube link will be shared on Facebook.