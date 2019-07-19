Heat prompts people to pack MSU Dairy Store

Crowds packed the MSU Dairy Store on Friday to help beat the heat.

Forecasters say highs will reach the mid-90’s with heat indexes in the 100’s.

The high heat prompted the long line at the Dairy Store. The line was out the door before the clock struck noon. Servers say they expect to help out around 1,000 customers before the store closes at 8 p.m.

Some people enjoy ice cream at the MSU Dairy Store while others wait in line to buy a scoop.

Workers say Sesquicentennial Swirl and Honor’s Coffee Toffee are among the most popular flavors.

Ashley Graham watched people cool off and talked to people whose jobs are hot even without the high temperatures. She’ll find out how they try to stay safe. Those stories are coming up tonight on 6 News at 5 & 6.