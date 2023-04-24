Police are working to detain a man armed with a knife at the Cedar Place Apartments.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officers with the Lansing Police Department are at the Cedar Place Apartments, attempting to detain a man armed with a knife.

According to an officer with LPD, police and firefighters arrived at the 200 block of West Jolly Road at around 3:02 a.m., after getting reports that a man had barricaded himself in an apartment with a knife.

Officers are currently in contact with the man, who is contained to one apartment unit.

When 6 News arrived at the complex, there were two Lansing firetrucks and multiple police cars surrounding the building entrance.

Police said they do not believe that there is a threat to the public.

This is developing story. Stay up to date with 6 News on the air and and online as more information is made available.