Car chase ends with crash in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a large police presence at a car crash near the intersection of Waverly Rd. and Michigan Ave. in Lansing Township.

The Lansing Police Department says it started as a chase in Clinton County and went into Eaton County, before eventually ending in Ingham County.

The incident happened Tuesday around 10:00 a.m. and there was one car involved.

There are several different departments on scene, including LPD and the Michigan State Police.

There was also a K9 team out searching for a driver or passenger from the car.

At this time that is all we know and as soon as we learn more we will update you on this page.