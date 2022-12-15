LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.

Multiple departments are outside the home, including three cars from the Michigan State Police, two cars from the Lansing Police Department, and one vehicle from Ingham County Animal Control.

In addition, 6 News saw police walking someone out of the home in handcuffs.

Neighbors also tell 6 News this is not the first time law enforcement has been to the house.

Officers and troopers have been seen looking inside the house, plus in a van and garage right outside the home.

6 News is still working this story and trying to learn more information. Stay with us throughout the day.