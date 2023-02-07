MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — There is still a heavy police presence at Okemos High School but an official says the school has been given the all clear after a scare this morning.

Meridian Township said on Facebook that police responded to a report of an active shooter at the high school this morning.

“At this time, students are safe, building is secure and there is no imminent threat,” Meridian Township said.

There are still dozens of police cars outside the school near the entrance and ambulances as well.

Frank Walsh, the township manager with Meridian Township, said a comprehensive search was done and the school was given an all clear.

Parents are being told to head to 2 42 Community Church in Okemos to pick up their children.

Jolly Road and Hagadorn Road are both blocked off with squad cars from the Lansing Police Department, Meridian Township Police Department and East Lansing Police Department.

A similar situation happened at Jackson High School, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

Jackson Public Schools says the lockdown was related to a hoax call made by an unknown Google number.

Students at Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were sent home at 10 a.m.

