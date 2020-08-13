UPDATE: Heavy police presence in South Lansing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (11:27 p.m.): Police tape is blocking off Renee Street and police vehicles are blocking Jolly Road.

Our 6 News Photographer sees a vehicle with the windshield that looks like it has a possible bullet hole in it.

Officers are still investigating near the 2500 block of Jolly Road and are using flashlights to go scour the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan State Police Troopers and Lansing Police Department have set-up a perimeter and now multiple streets are closed in the area around Renee Street and Jolly Road.

Officers are on the scene of a developing situation and 6 News has a crew in the area, we will update you with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar