LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (11:27 p.m.): Police tape is blocking off Renee Street and police vehicles are blocking Jolly Road.
Our 6 News Photographer sees a vehicle with the windshield that looks like it has a possible bullet hole in it.
Officers are still investigating near the 2500 block of Jolly Road and are using flashlights to go scour the area.
ORIGINAL STORY: Michigan State Police Troopers and Lansing Police Department have set-up a perimeter and now multiple streets are closed in the area around Renee Street and Jolly Road.
Officers are on the scene of a developing situation and 6 News has a crew in the area, we will update you with more details as they become available.
UPDATE: Heavy police presence in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (11:27 p.m.): Police tape is blocking off Renee Street and police vehicles are blocking Jolly Road.