A heavy police presence seen near Georgetown Blvd in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A large police presence has been spotted near Georgetown Boulevard in Lansing.

Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police were at the scene.

Lansing Police officials told 6 News that the incident is being handled by MSP troopers.

K-9 units appeared to be searching the woods near an apartment complex.

It’s currently unknown what the incident is at this time.

Stick with 6 News as we update this story when more information becomes available.