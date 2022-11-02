LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a child was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Joshua Street and Kaynorth Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A child was hit and is in stable condition, Lansing Police said.

Police did not share the age of the victim.

At this time there is no suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

6 News has been on the scene and at one time there were as many as nine police cars in the area.

The scene is in the area of Northrup Park and Kaynorth Apartments.