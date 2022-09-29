LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing.

Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out.

The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the scene.

People who live on the street tell us police have been to this home many times in the past.

This is a developing story, 6 News will keep you updated on air and online throughout the day.