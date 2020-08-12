Heavy police presence on César E. Chávez Avenue in Lansing

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) - Multiple fire stations are responding to an apartment complex fire in Stockbridge.

Lakewood Apartments is in the 800 block of South Clinton Street.

A 6 News photographer on the scene says the roof has been completely destroyed and the structure is still smoking.

Currently, M-52 is closed between Main Street and Green Road in Stockbridge because of a structure fire, according to Capital Area Ingham County Alerts. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available >>>