Heavy police presence on César E. Chávez Avenue in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple departments were on the scene of an incident on César E. Chávez Avenue in Lansing.

The seven police vehicles included a K-9 unit near the intersection of César E. Chávez Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two ambulances from the Lansing Township Fire Department and Lansing Fire Rescue as well as a fire truck were on the scene as well.

An LPD Sergeant said an investigation is ongoing but was unable to provide further details on the incident.

