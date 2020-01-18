Heavy snowfall is on the way for Mid-Michigan

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– People in Mid-Michigan are getting ready for the first big snowfall of the year.

Managing Director for the Ingham County Road Department, Bill Conklin, says they will likely have all 39 of their trucks out on the roads tonight.

Conklin added that it’s not unusual for the department to go through around 1,500 to 2,000 tons of salt per winter storm.

When it comes to cleaning up the roads after this weekends storm, Conklin says it may take a few days to get every street cleared.

“People in residential streets, it might take us until Monday to get cleaned up, it takes a couple days after the end of the snowstorm to get through all of our local residential streets and subdivision streets,” said Conklin. “If winter more snow comes it could hamper that and we have to return to main roads.”

This wet heavy snow is also known as ‘heart attack snow’ because it can be easy to overexert yourself while shoveling or snow plowing.

6 News spoke with health officials who says it’s important to tell your neighbors or family members when you’re going to be out shoveling or snow plowing.

“The most common arrest we do see is a patient found down in the cold for an unknown amount of time and have hypothermia and that is the biggest travesty, because at that point CPR is not very helpful, is not a meaningful outcome and recovery is very low in that case,” said emergency physician, Amy Kuechenmeister.

6 News will be covering this snow storm all weekend on air and online.