Help house front line workers during coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Due to the coronavirus outbreak some first responders, nurses, and doctors don’t have the option to go home after work. So one woman and her mother-in-law are helping them pay for temporary housing.

Robyn and Cindy Hughey started the gofundme page Hotels for Heroes and the money that they collect is going to pay for hotel rooms for those who are on the front lines during this pandemic.

“We’re happy with how we started, but definitely there’s a lot more work that could be done to be supporting our first responders,” Robyn Hughey said.

They have partnered with Hampton Inn & Suites in Delta Township and Homewood suites in Lansing. These hotels offer discounted rates for essential workers.

“Why are first responders having to pay for hotel rooms at all,” Cindy Hughey said. “I mean these are people who put themselves on the line, they’re having to distance themselves from their families.”

To stay at a hotel, even with the discount of $55 dollars a night isn’t cheap.

“A paramedic that we were just recently able to help and he’s having to separate himself from his family for a month,” Cindy Hughey said.



Robyn Hughey said, “Some of these people, ya know, are probably barely getting by right now so to add on to that, ya know, financial need is, it’s a lot.”

So far they have raised more than $2,000, but they’re hoping more people in the community join them and donate.

Robyn Hughey said, “It’s really easy in this type of a situation to feel completely helpess just sitting at home and doing nothing and so I think this is giving us a little bit of purpose to help others.”

“We’re happy to play a very tiny part in what’s going on locally,” Cindy Hughes said.