Help Michigan Fire Fighters Fill the Boot this weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Join Michigan Fire Fighters to help Fill the Boot this weekend.
The Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union encourage citizens to donate to and support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Fill the Boot is a Michigan fundraiser and part of a larger national campaign sponsored by the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Last year Fill the Boot raised $20 million nationally, and so far this year Michigan firefighters alone have raised $305,484.
The funds collected help support research, provide resources and care for families living with muscular dystrophy and related diseases.
Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation declaring July 26th through the 28th to be Fill the Boot Weekend.
Residents are encouraged to donate anything they can to support these efforts.
