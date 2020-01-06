Hemp Expo in Lansing open to the public Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Michigan State University Museum will provide a sensory friendly museum environment each month through May of this year.

"Sensory friendly activities are those that have been modified to adjust or reduce the magnitude of a sound, sight, smell, or sensation," Paul Doher, Assistant Clinical Director from the Autism Centers of Michigan said in a written statement. "This modification makes processing the sensory information easier for those who have difficulties processing sensory information."

The MSU Museum will host the event every 3rd Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to noon until May 2020.

"These events allow individuals who have sensory processing difficulties to experience community events in a positive and supportive environment," says Doher.

The first one of this year will be on Saturday, January 18th.