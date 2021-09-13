Henry Ford vaccine mandate deadlines, what it means for employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the first hospital in Michigan to make vaccines mandatory for all of its employees. Today, Henry Ford Health Systems say they are not firing anyone just yet for not getting the vaccine.

The deadline to get at least one shot was Friday. Officials with Henry Ford say they’re not letting anyone go just yet, but the people who didn’t get vaccinated will be suspended without pay.

“We are so proud of our leadership in Michigan of requiring vaccinations of our workforce,” said Adnan Munkarah, a Chief Clinical Officer.

Henry Ford Health Systems says as of right now, 98% of its employees have received at least one of the shots.

When the mandate was first announced in June, they were at 68%.

“Those team members will then have until Friday, Oct. 1 first to change their mind,” said Bob Riney, Chief Operating Officer.

Riney says if a person gets their first dose during that suspension period, they can immediately return to work. If they choose not to altogether, they will have to voluntarily resign.

“It is long been our hope and goal to keep every member of the henry ford family,” continued Riney.

Last week about 50 employees with Henry Ford filed a lawsuit saying the vaccine requirement is unconstitutional,

“We filed our response to the court on Thursday couple of days after we received the lawsuit that same day the Biden administration announced the executive order of mandating the covid vaccination for hospital staff at all Medicare and Medicare-certified facilities the plaintiffs council later withdrew that temporary restraining order motion and would dismiss the underlining lawsuit,” said Adnan Munkarah

Officials say they will be as flexible as they can to make sure their employees and patients are safe and comfortable.

Now if a person voluntarily resigns and then decides to get the vaccine, officials say that person will be able to reapply and Henry Ford will use every effort to get them the position they were in or the closest alternative.