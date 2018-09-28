Hepatitis A warning tied to Lansing restaurant worker
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The Ingham County Health Department is warning people about a case of hepatitis A that has been found in a foodservice worker at a local restaurant.
People who ate at the Steak 'n Shake at 540 E. Edgewood Boulevard in Lansing between September 2 - 25 may have been exposed.
“There is a risk of infection for people who ate at the restaurant while the foodservice worker was contagious,” said Linda S. Vail, Ingham County Health Officer. “Risk is likely low, but people who
recently ate at the restaurant should look out for symptoms and possibly get vaccinated.”
Those symptoms include stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, loss of appetite and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Those symptoms generally develop 15–50 days after exposure.
People who ate at the restaurant more recently, September 14-25, are advised to receive the hepatitis A vaccine.
Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A if given within 14 days of exposure.
Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease.
It is often spread through the ingestion of food or water contaminated with infected feces or oral contact with contaminated objects.
