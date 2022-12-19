MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — If you don’t have plans Monday night and have a furry friend, Meridian Township has just the event for you.

The Here Comes Santa Paws allows pet owners a chance to take a stroll with their pets at Nancy Moore Park.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Meridian Service Center.

In addition to a nice walk, your pet can also get a picture with Santa.

The Meridian Township Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event and asks those who are coming to sign up online and pay a $5 fee.